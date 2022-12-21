Norman E. Thompson, 93

Norman E. Thompson, 93, a resident of Ray, North Dakota passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at the Tioga Medical Center in Tioga, North Dakota. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Friends may sign the register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com

Norman’s Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at the Ray Lutheran Church in Ray, North Dakota. Pastor Mike Burns will officiate. There will be a public visitation held from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Monday, December 26, 2022 at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, North Dakota. A Family & Friends Service will be held following the visitation at 4:00 PM on Monday, December 26, 2022. Interment will be in Rainbow Valley Cemetery in Ray, North Dakota.

