Norman E. Thompson, 93, a resident of Ray, North Dakota passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at the Tioga Medical Center in Tioga, North Dakota. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Friends may sign the register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com
Norman’s Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at the Ray Lutheran Church in Ray, North Dakota. Pastor Mike Burns will officiate. There will be a public visitation held from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Monday, December 26, 2022 at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, North Dakota. A Family & Friends Service will be held following the visitation at 4:00 PM on Monday, December 26, 2022. Interment will be in Rainbow Valley Cemetery in Ray, North Dakota.
The Funeral Service will be broadcast, you can view Norman’s service directly on his obituary page on our website www.fulkersons.com.
Norman was born January 29, 1929 to Eddie and Hilda (Torgerson) Thompson on the family farm in South Meadow Township, rural Ray, on land his father homesteaded in 1908. He was born the youngest of six children and was baptized and confirmed at Rainbow Valley Lutheran Church. Norman attended the Lincoln country school and graduated from Ray High School in 1947. He enrolled in North Dakota State University for a time and then began farming with his brother, Bert.
Norman was drafted in 1952 to the Korean War. He served as a range radar operator with the 753AAA gun battalion. He served on the SS Howze and the SS Buckner. His two brothers, Hilman and Elner, also served their country overseas during war time.
Upon his discharge, he met Delores Johnson, as she worked at the Luzon Café in Williston. They were married December 27, 1959, at Our Redeemer’s Lutheran in Williston in a candlelight service complete with Christmas trees, red and green dresses, and cascading poinsettias on Mom’s bible. For a number of years, they lived in Williston in the winter months where Dad was employed with Si Langager and also at Borrud’s Bakery. In the farming months, they moved back to the farm.
In 1962, their daughter, Jan Lorraine, was born and in 1967 they welcomed a son, Wesley Hilman. For nearly 63 years, Norman and Delores worked together to raise their family. He worked tirelessly to build the farming operation throughout the years. What a team they were—Mom was his amazing cook with favorites of “meat and potatoes” and of course, his fried eggs. They were each other’s priority. What a gift that was, and is, to us.
From a young age, he loved machinery of all kinds, auction sales, farm shows, driving through machinery dealer lots, and working and creating with iron in his farm shop. He treasured his collection of vintage farm toys. He loved animals and was tender hearted to the farm cats and dogs. Our pets learned to be waiting for him on the step at dawn for their time of attention before he began his duties of the day.
His faith, his family, and his community were of importance to him. He served on the church council and in various capacities at his beloved Rainbow Valley Church. He was clerk of the South Meadow Township board for a number of years and also served on the Ray Farmers Union Oil board. He was proud to be a member of the William E. Smith American Legion Post #9 for over 50 years.
The farm meant everything to him. As Wes, Tyler, and Tanner continue the operation, he continued to be an active participant in the goings on at the farm. He kept track of acres, bushels, rain totals, and seasonal progress of all aspects of the farming operation. He loved to talk about Tyler and Tanner as the 4th generation farmers. In 2008, the Thompson farm was recognized as a ND Centennial Farm. Dad was so proud of that. We had a 3-day celebration—complete with a parade float in the Grain Palace Parade, matching family shirts, picnics, kite flying, and watching the beautiful ND sunset from the place of the original homestead.
In October of 2022, Norman and Delores moved from their home in Ray to the Arbor House Assisted Living in Williston.
Norman is survived by his wife of nearly 63 years, Delores; daughter Jan (Charles) Repnow and their daughter, Lydia Kate Lorraine, of Minot; son Wesley (Dawn) and their sons, Tyler Norman, Ray; and Tanner Wesley, Minot; sister, Ethel, Williston; sisters-in-law Joyce Thompson, Helena, MT and Myrtle Erdman and Marilyn Johnson, Williston, ND, brother-in-law, Robert Johnson, Madison, SD; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father Eddie (1936), mother Hilda (1957), brother Hilman (1945—Battle of the Bulge), brother Bert (1991), sister Florence (2002), brother Elner (2008)
May God bless the memory of Norman to all of us.
To plant a tree in memory of Norman Thompson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.