Norma Mae (Daniels) Sando, 83, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Monday morning, February 24, 2020 at CHI St. Alexius Health Williston Medical Center.
Cremation has taken place and a Private Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Norma or leave condolences for her family.
The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the family.
To plant a tree in memory of Norma Sando as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.