Norma Austreim, 98, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Thursday morning, December 2, 2021 at the Bethel Lutheran Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Williston.
Due to Covid 19, the family will have a Private Funeral Service on Saturday, December 4 at 9:00 AM at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel in Williston.. The Rev. Steve Lundblom will officiate the service with burial in Riverview Cemetery to follow.
There will be a visitation, open to the public from 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm on Friday, December 3, 2021 at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston. Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Norma or leave condolences for her family.
Norma Irene (Johnson) Austreim was born on July 31, 1923, the daughter of John and Hilda (Olson) Johnson on their farm in Russo, ND, in Ottis Township, McLean County. She was raised and educated in Russo. Norma was employed at various places such as; Underwood, ND, Minot, ND, Minneapolis, MN. In Williston, ND Norma worked at the Legion Café, East Broadway Café, Oppens Market and the Family Thrift Center for 38 years.
On November 14, 1948, Norma was united in marriage to Melvin Austreim (whom she met while working at the East Broadway Café) in the Russo Lutheran Church. After moving to Williston, she was a member of Our Redeemers Church where she enjoyed working with the Altar Guild group, the quilteers and the meatball supper.
Norma enjoyed crafts, embroidering, jigsaw puzzles, and the daily crossword puzzle in the Williston Herald. She also liked tending to her garden, her flowers and keeping active with yard work. Above all else, Norma cherished time spent with her family, friends and two grandchildren.
Norma is survived by her son, Mark (Barb); granddaughter, Dr. Melissa Austreim-Krell (Brett Krell); grandson, Marcus; great grandchildren William Marselius Krell (age 4) and Bergen Ann Krell (age 2) sister in law Leona Johnson; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents; brothers, Marvin, Lester and Lloyd, also and infant brother, Norris; husband, Melvin in 1993; and sister, Berniece in 2018.
The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the family.
