Noreen Lund, 87, of Williston, passed away Saturday, February 26, 2022 in Williston.
Noreen Lund was born on March 1, 1934 in Torquay Saskatchewan, Canada to Minnie (Nelson) and Harry Lund. She was the 5th child of 8. Her dad farmed in Canada. In 1950, the family moved to Ambrose, ND. Noreen finished High School in Ambrose, ND graduating in 1953. From there she went to Minot Teachers College and became a rural school teacher in Divide County, ND.
On October 17, 1954 she was married to Chester Lund in Crosby, ND. Her husband worked for the telephone company, so they lived in Minot for several years. Their only child, Wayne, was born in 1957 in Minot, ND. They moved to Williston for six years, then to Dickinson for 4 years then back to Williston in 1969, where they spent their remaining years.
Noreen was a stay-at-home mom but did some babysitting for a few families before going to work at Rickard School as a cook’s helper in 1979. She spent 20 years there until retiring in 1999. During this time, she was overjoyed to become a Grandma to Katie and Kirby. She thoroughly loved her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. After retiring she helped her niece at the daycare.
Noreen and Chet joined Sons of Norway in 1979 and became involved in Norwegian Folk Dancing. They traveled to many different towns in ND, some in Montana and even two in Canada. This they enjoyed very much with their Lodge and other Sons of Norway Lodges.
Many people had the pleasure of receiving one (or more!) of Noreen’s hand-decorated birthday and wedding cakes. The hardest part Chet said was getting them delivered without being ruined. She was an excellent seamstress and could mend anything. In later years, she made and sold zipper scarves which many ladies in the area are enjoying in our cold ND winters!
Noreen is survived by her husband, Chester; son, Wayne (Betty); granddaughter, Katie (Ben) and grandson, Kirby (Renee), and her great-grandsons, Damian, Lucas, Sheldon and Jared. Also surviving her is her brother, Harold Lund; and sister-in-law, Lois Lund; along with many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Dorothy (Bob), Mavis (Alvin), Ruby (Harry), Pearl, Beryle (Ken) and brother, Roger Lund; parents-in-law, Carl and Nora Lund; sisters-in-law, Clarice (Earnest) Hagen and Irene (Howard) Herdt and; brother-in-law, Glen Lund and Florella and several nieces and nephews.
A very big and sincere thank you to all the nurses and others at the CHI hospital for their fine care and concern for Noreen, we love you.