Noel K. Hanson, 79 of Williston, passed away peacefully with his loving wife and son by his side Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Bethel Lutheran Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Williston, ND.
His Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday morning, February 1, 2020 at First Lutheran Church in Williston. Rev. Sheldon Sorenson will officiate. Interment in Rosehill Cemetery in Minot will take place at 10:30 AM on Monday, February 3, 2020.
Friends may call at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home on Friday, January 31, from 9:00 AM until 6:00 PM, Noel’s family will be greeting guests from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM, and for the hour preceding the service at the church on Saturday.
Noel was born on October 14, 1940, at the Powers Lake Hospital, Powers Lake, ND, the second of three born to Gilbert and Inga (Berg) Hanson of McGregor, ND. In 1944, the family moved to a farm 2 ½ miles south of Donnybrook, ND. Noel attended school in Donnybrook, graduating in 1958. In the fall of 1958, Noel enrolled at the Minot State Teachers College graduating in 1962. Upon graduation, he accepted a position with the Berthold, ND Public School District as the High School Principal and Business Ed Teacher.
In the fall of 1967, Noel accepted a position with American Bank & Trust of Minot (now Bremer Bank) working in audit, lending and trust services. In 1978, Noel accepted a position with American State Bank & Trust Company of Williston to start the Trust Department. Throughout his banking career, Noel continued his education, graduating from the Cannon School of Trust and the Graduate School of Banking. He retired as Senior Vice President & Trust Manager on December 31, 2005 and was elected to the Board of Directors. On December 31, 2019, Noel was appointed Director Emeritus. Noel was immensely proud of his relationships with the owners, Board of Directors, officers, staff and customers of the American State Bank & Trust Company of Williston and deeply honored and humbled to be appointed Director Emeritus.
During his banking career Noel was active in many community organizations including the Chamber of Commerce, Williston Rotary, United Way, Williston Area Development Foundation, Mercy Medical Center (now CHI St. Alexius) Board of Directors, Mercy Medical Foundation, the North Dakota Bankers Association and others. Often, Noel was tapped to serve in leadership roles for the organizations he served. Noel was also an active member of the First Lutheran Church of Williston, the Moose Lodge 239, the Legion of the Moose, and the Elks Club.
Noel met the love of his life while in Berthold and married Geraldine K. Syvertson (Geri) of Overly, ND on July 19, 1964 at the Willow Creek Lutheran Church in Overly, ND. Noel and Geri celebrated their 55th Wedding Anniversary with family this past summer. Noel and Geri welcomed a son, Keith Allen, born January 23, 1967 and he passed away on January 26, 1967. A second son, David Noel, was born on September 29, 1970 and lives in Williston with his wife Tina (Schall). Noel’s favorite Granddaughter, Baylee May, was born in 1998 and his favorite Grandson, Reed Allen, was born in 2001. His grandchildren were the light of his life and always made him smile; he was very proud of their academic achievements and the responsible, caring young adults they have become.
Noel had many hobbies including fishing, woodworking, golfing, hunting, playing cards and others. In the last several years, Noel really enjoyed planting tree rows and tending to a large garden growing potatoes, squash and corn with Dave. Noel was excited that he and Dave restored Noel’s father’s 1951 Ford 8n tractor, the first tractor Noel drove as a child. Noel also relished the opportunity to support and follow Baylee and Reed in their extracurricular activities.
Noel is survived by his wife, Geri; son David (Tina), grandchildren Baylee and Reed Hanson, all of Williston; brothers Galen (Jeri) of Moore, SC and Rodger (Jerilyn) of Minot, ND; sisters-in-law Betty Tweten of Minot, ND, Rita Syvertson of Orlando, FL, and Darlene Syvertson of Willow City, ND; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Noel was preceded in death by his parents; son, Keith; his father- and mother-in-law, Selmer & Bertha Syverston; sister-in-law Mary McAlmond and brothers-in-law Orville Wittmeyer, Dale Syvertson, Keith McAlmond, LaVerne Tweten, and Robert Syvertson.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Bethel Lutheran Foundation – Bethel Building Fund, CHI Health at Home- Williston (Hospice) or the charity of the donor’s choice.
