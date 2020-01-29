Noel K. Hanson, 79
Noel K. Hanson, 79 of Williston, passed away peacefully with his loving wife and son by his side Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Bethel Lutheran Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Williston, ND.
His Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday morning, February 1, 2020 at First Lutheran Church in Williston. Rev. Sheldon Sorenson will officiate. Interment in Rosehill Cemetery in Minot will take place at 10:30 AM on Monday, February 3, 2020.
Friends may call at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home on Friday, January 31, from 9:00 AM until 6:00 PM, Noel’s family will be greeting guests from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM, and for the hour preceding the service at the church on Saturday.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Bethel Lutheran Foundation – Bethel Building Fund, CHI Health at Home- Williston (Hospice) or the charity of the donor’s choice.
Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Noel or leave condolences for his family.