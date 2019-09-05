Nick Bachmeier, 84
Nick Bachmeier, 84, of Williston, passed away Friday afternoon, August 30, 2019 surrounded by family and friends at Bethel Lutheran Nursing Home.
On November 16, 1934 in Rugby, ND, Nick was the first of eight children born to parents, Louie and Elizabeth (Schmidt) Bachmeier. He was raised on the farm and attended school at Jefferson 1 and Little Flower Schools. In June 1957, Nick was drafted into the U.S. Army, receiving an honorable discharge, June 1959. Upon his return, he worked on the family farm and worked miscellaneous jobs, including hauling rock in the Devils Lake and Williston areas. He moved to Williston in 1960, working for the Williston Herald as a typesetter and print man. He met Mary Ann Young during that year. They were married, September 23, 1961, celebrating their 50 th Anniversary in 2011.
In 1967, Nick began a 31 year career with the North Dakota State Highway Department, retiring in 1998 as the Sign Shop Foreman. While working at the Highway Department, Nick started a part-time business in 1973, Nick’s Sharpening Service, which he continued during his retirement years. The business was very successful. Word of the great service he provided continues to be passed on as his daughters still receive inquiries if Nick’s service is still available.
Nick relaxed by playing his accordion, which he learned to play-by-ear in his teens. In his younger years, alongside his dad, couple of siblings and cousins, Nick played for many wedding, anniversary and birthday celebrations. Playing in these bands continued with friends in the Williston area. After retirement, he was asked to play his accordion at the Williston Senior Center, Bethel Home and St. Joseph’s Polka Mass. He also enjoyed listening to polka radio and tv shows.
He is survived by his daughters, Yvette Bachmeier and Theresa (Allen) Nygaard of Williston; grandson, Colby Nygaard of Williston; brothers, John Bachmeier of Woodland, CA and Joe (Lilian) Bachmeier of Havre, MT; sisters, Clara Fixen of Williston and Bea (Marlin) Welk of Rugby; sister-in-law, Bea (Fritel) Bachmeier; brother and sister-in-law, Tim (Sandi) Young; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Nick was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann; parents, Louie and Elizabeth (Schmidt) Bachmeier; sister, Katie Brown; brothers, Vince Bachmeier and Pete Bachmeier; in-laws, Fran Bachmeier, Al Brown, LeRoy Fixen and Carol Engebrit; father and mother-in-law, Frank (Betty) Young.
He was a quiet man that was soft spoken and had a great sense of humor. He will be missed by many family and friends. Yvette and Theresa feel they were greatly blessed to have Nick and Mary Ann for parents. They would like to thank those who visited and the wonderful care and friendship Nick received during his stay at Bethel Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Joseph’s Church and school, Bethel Lutheran Foundation, or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, which Nick had a soft spot for.
His Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, September 6, 2019 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Williston. Fr. Russell Kovash will celebrate the mass. Interment with military honors will be in Riverview Cemetery, Williston. A Rosary with a Vigil Service will be held at 7:00 PM, Thursday, September 5, 2019 at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston.
Friends may call at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 9:00 AM until 7:00 PM, and at the church on Friday, one hour prior to the mass.
Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Friends may sign the online register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com