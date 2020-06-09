Newell L Binde (62), Walla Walla, WA, passed away December 2, 2019 after a long courageous battle with pulmonary fibrosis and subsequent double lung transplant. An informal memorial will be held at 2 pm on June 19th at Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery, Ambrose, ND. Memorials may be given to the Trust fund set up to help newcomers to Narcotics Anonymous. Condolences can be sent to Nancy Collard, 4761 Smoky Bear Ln, Columbia Falls, MT 59912.

