Nelson Charles “Charlie” Lotvedt, 81
Nelson Charles “Charlie” Lotvedt, age 81, of Williston, ND, passed away peacefully on November 9, 2021, at CHI St. Alexius Hospital in Williston, ND surrounded by his family.
Charlie was born on January 13, 1940 to Nora and Selmer Lotvedt in Poplar, MT. He was raised and educated in Poplar, graduating from Poplar High School.
In Poplar he worked for Moe Chevrolet until 1967. Then he relocated to Williston, ND and made it his permanent home. In Williston he worked for The Family Thrift Center, The Williston Herald, and was a partner in Old West Chrysler Plymouth dealership. He finished his career as an agent for Nodak Mutual Insurance until his retirement in December 2012.
Charlie was a car enthusiast, and had a passion for restoring, painting, fixing, and selling vehicles. He was a skilled woodworker and built many treasures for his children and grandchildren. He also had an eye for agates and fossils, and would cut and polish his discoveries. Charlie was an avid collector of antiques and tools, and loved giving special finds to his family and friends. He was also known for helping everyone and playing pranks on the unsuspecting. Charlie and his brother-in-law, Jim were always planning and working on new projects together, many of these were inspired by the Trading Post while having their daily coffee.
Charlie loved his family deeply and his spirit is carried on by his four children, Natalie (Ed), Birmingham, AL; Norton (Eva), Oslo, Norway; Ben (Stephanie), Kenmare, ND; and Jacky (Courtney), Devils Lake, ND. He is survived by his grandchildren, Zach, Alexandra, Elizabeth, Christina, Andreas, Dakota, McKenzie, Marley, Maddux, Emmerson, and Brookson. He is also survived by his sisters, Diane Wiggins of Ames, IA and Julie Darnell of Fargo, ND; the mothers of his children, Alma Lokken and Janice Liudahl; and his nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Terry McGowan; nephew, Jay Holman; fiancée, Thelma Ness; brother-in-law, Gary Wiggins and brother-in-law Jim Holman.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Mondak Animal Rescue at https://mondakanimalrescue.org.
Charlie’s Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, November 15, 2021 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Williston, ND with lunch directly following. Pastor David Maxfield will officiate. A Friends & Family Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND.
The Memorial Service will be live-streamed, you can view Charlie’s service directly on his obituary page on our website www.fulkersons.com.
Friends may sign the on-line register book and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com