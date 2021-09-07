Neil Riveland, 76

Neil Riveland, age 76, of Fosston, MN, passed away on Thursday, September 2, at Oak Crossing Transitional Care Unit in Detroit Lakes, MN. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 10, at Hope Lutheran Church in Fosston. Family will greet friends for one hour prior to the service at the church and respectfully requests masks be worn at the memorial service. Arrangements are with Carlin Family Funeral Service of Fosston and condolence messages may be shared at www.carlinfuneral.com.
Neil was born to Ray and Opal Riveland on April 6, 1945. He was raised on the family farm and attended Lincoln Valley School, Fortuna High School, and graduated from Crosby High School. He earned his master’s degree from North Dakota State University. Neil married Sandra and the couple was blessed with three children, Shauna, Scott, and Nicole.
For 42 years, Neil worked as an agronomist and later as co-director at the NDSU Williston Research Extension Center. He was on the National Hard Spring Wheat Show Committee for 42 years. For his contributions to agriculture, two grain varieties, ND Riveland Durum and Riveland Lentil, as well as a building at the Research Extension Center, the Neil Riveland Seed Processing - Research Laboratories, were named in his honor.
Neil enjoyed curling and was a founding member of the Williston Basin Curling Club. He also liked hunting, fishing, and watching sports, especially the Twins and Vikings. His true passion was serving as a steward of the land.
Neil is survived by his wife Sandra, daughter Shauna, son Scott (Amy), daughter Nicole (Mike), grandson Brenner, granddaughter Marian, brother Gary (Toni), sister Jan (Gary), sister Faye (Darryl), sister Gail, brother Wayne (Robin), sister-in-law Lora, and many nieces and nephews.
Neil was proceeded in death by his parents, Ray and Opal, and brother, Les.
