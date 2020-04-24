Neal Hugo Nelson, 83

The Nelson family is saddened to announce the death of Neal Hugo Nelson, who peacefully passed at home on April 21, 2020 in Tioga, North Dakota at the age of 83.
Neal is survived by his wife Elaine; three children--Vickie (Paul) Simonson from Minot, Jay (Geri) Nelson from Parker, CO, and Jill (Jim) Allen from Aurora, CO; and four grandchildren--Cara Nelson, Philip Nelson, Abigail Allen, and William Allen.
Neal was born on March 21, 1937 in Williston, North Dakota to Hugo and Rose (Bohlman) Nelson. He attended grade school in Temple and then graduated from Tioga High School in 1955. Later, he attended Wahpeton State School of Science and graduated with a Mechanic’s Degree. Neal soon found the love of his life and married Elaine Gilkison on August 3, 1958 in Wildrose and began working at local auto garages in Tioga. A career in the field of oil became Neal’s calling as he worked for Hunt Production Company, Aminoil USA, and Western Gas Resources until his retirement. Neal actively devoted his time for numerous organizations: The Golden Valley Township Board, the board at the Ray Credit Union, and a trustee at Zion Lutheran Church to name just a few. Neal and Elaine built their family home on their farm in 1968, raised their three children, entertained grandchildren, and continued to live on “their farm” up to his death.
Farming was not just a hobby for Neal; it was in his blood for he was “at home” when behind the wheel of a tractor. His mechanical background awarded Neal a talent to fix (or at least attempt to fix) anything that was broken . . . with a little American ingenuity and whatever he had at his disposal. This resourcefulness served him well; he always “had a plan” for what future endeavors that lay before him. Later in life, if you ran into Neal, his dog was sure to be right by his side. Neal was well-respected in his community and was always willing to help others if help was needed.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a “family only” assembly will take place on Monday, April 27 at Fulkerson Funeral Home at 1:00 PM (officiated by Pastor Rich Carr). A public ceremony celebrating Neal’s life will be announced later this year. The Temple Cemetery will be Neal’s final resting place.
Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Tioga is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Zion Lutheran Church Radio Fund, the Temple Cemetery, or a charity of your choice in Neal’s memory. The family would also like to warmly thank CHI Health at Home/Hospice for their unwavering attention through this difficult time.