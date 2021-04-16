Nathan Wayne Holte, 55
Nathan Wayne Holte, age 55 of Williston ND, was born in Tioga North Dakota, the first son of three boys to Kermit and Ardella Holte. He passed away April 8, 2021 in his home.
Nathan grew up in McGregor ND, where he spent his childhood and young adult life farming and ranching. He enlisted in the Army where he served as a Ranger at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. After his military career he had a successful career as a Foreman with Burlington Northern Santa Fe. Nathan was a lot of things to many people. He was a father, brother, son, friend and to anyone who truly knew Nathan, they loved him. He lived life to the fullest. He had several passions, which included hunting, fishing, playing pool, and riding his motorcycles.
Nathan left behind his mother, Ardella Holte; brothers, Steven and Sheldon Holte, and daughter, Tiah Rigby.
A Memorial Service for Nathan will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, April 23, 2021 at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Tioga, ND. Pastor Steve Anderson will officiate. Inurnment will follow in Sharon Cemetery in McGregor, ND.
Visitation will be held at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Tioga on Friday, April 23, 2021 from 9:30 AM until service time.
The Memorial Service will be broadcast, you can view Nathan’s service directly on his obituary page on our website www.fulkersons.com.
Due to Covid 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.
Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Tioga is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our funeral home website at www.fulkersons.com.