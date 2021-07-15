Nathan P. Johnson, 45

Nathan P. Johnson, of Williston, ND passed away on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, surrounded by his family at Sanford Medical Health Hospital in Fargo, ND.
Nathan’s Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, July 19, 2021 at Life Church in Williston, ND. Pastor Steve Anderson will officiate. Burial will be at Riverview Cemetery in Williston, North Dakota.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM on Sunday, July 18, 2021 at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND and an hour prior to services at the church. A Family Service will be held at Fulkerson Stevenson’s Funeral Chapel on Sunday, July 18, 2021 at 5:00 PM, all are welcome. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our funeral home website at www.fulkersons.com.
The Funeral Service will be broadcast, please follow the link on Nathan’s service information on our website www.fulkersons.com.
Nathan P. Johnson was born August 8, 1975 to Ronald and Mary (Busch) Johnson in Williston, ND.
Nathan was united in marriage to Denise (Holmen) on October 4, 2002. In 2003, Nate & Denise welcomed their first daughter, Kylie, followed by their son, Ian in 2006.
He graduated in 1993 from Williston High School. After high school, Nate worked at Albertsons in the Produce and eventually became the Produce Manager. He then worked at Black Hills Trucking driving. His current job was at Sportsman’s Warehouse as the Hunting Department Manager. Nate truly loved his job.
Nate was an avid movie lover, he enjoyed fishing/hunting and the family cabin at Blacktail Dam. He was a goofy loving person, who was patient and loved his family fiercely.
He attended a Minnesota Vikings/Detroit Lions football game with his dad and sister, Michele in the new Stadium in Minneapolis, which was a highlight for him.
Nate loved holidays, Monday night family suppers and game night. Any time he could be with family and friends was great time.
Nate is survived by his wife, Denise; daughter, Kylie; son, Ian; parents Ronald and Mary (Busch) Johnson; sister, Tammy (Duncan) Brady; nephews, Chase and Jacob; sister, Michele Moore and nieces and nephews, Tyler (Kari), Erik, Mikole and Juliet; father and mother-in-law, Mickael and Janet Holmen; brother-in-law, David (Jennifer) Holmen; nieces, Gwendolyn & Isabelle; along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He is preceded in death by, maternal grandparents, Mike and Gert Busch; paternal grandparents, Raynold and Eva Johnson; great-grandmother, Minnie Olson; Lila Johnson (special friend); paternal great-grandparents, Mabel and Palmer Johnson and Joseph and Emma Myhre; aunts, Cheri Baker, Shelly Miller and Vicky Johnson; and cousins, Candace Johnson and Joey Johnson;