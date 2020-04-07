Nathan “Nate” Haeuser, 90
Nathan “Nate” Haeuser, 90, also known as The Dakota Grizzly in his truck driving days, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Monday afternoon, April 6, 2020 at his home in Williston.
Do to the Coronavirus 19, an online Funeral Service celebrating Nate’s life will be announced at a later date. A complete obituary will follow.
Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Nate or leave condolences for his family.
The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the family.
