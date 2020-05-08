Nathan ‘Nate’ Haeuser, 90, of Williston ND passed away on April 6, 2020 in his home due to natural causes.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions a private memorial will be held via zoom for friends and family on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 4:00 pm cst. If anyone is wanting to join the funeral service please contact Dean at (701) 741-3389.
In lieu of flowers cards and memorials can be sent to: Dean Haeuser 908 Chestnut St. Grand Forks, ND 58201.
Nate was born May 28, 1929 in Rural Fountain City, WI to Hilbert and Ebbie (Ziegler) Haeuser.
In 1948 Nate moved to Winona, MN.
June of 1949 in Detroit, MI., Nate was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses and found great joy in his service to his God, Jehovah.
Born from his first marriage he had 5 children Dean, Jay, Robin, Laurie and Renee.
Nate and his family moved to Williston, ND in 1956 where he first worked as a painter, carpet layer and in construction work. He later became an over the road truck driver where he earned the nickname ‘Dakota Grizzly’.
Nate married the love of his life, Mae Larmer, on November 20, 1976.
Nate is survived by his children Dean (Becky) Haeuser of Grand Forks, ND, Robin (John) McCarthy of California, Laurie (Paul) Olds of Eugene, OR, Renee Owl of Williston, ND and Daughter-in-law Carolyn Haeuser of Pennsylvania; his sisters Lois (Robert) Abraham of Winona, MN, and Joanie McGraw of Oregon; 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews; his step children Wade (Brenda) Larmer of Williston, Jeff (Rhonda) Larmer of Wyoming, James Larmer of Colorado, Jackie (Tom) Heinle of White Earth, Debbie Larmer of Florida.
Nate is preceded in death by his beloved wife Mae of 36 years, parents Hilbert and Ebbie Haeuser and son Jay Scott Haeuser.
Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Nate or leave condolences for his family.
The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the family.