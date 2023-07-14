Nathan Jeffrey, 36 Jul 14, 2023 Jul 14, 2023 Updated Jul 14, 2023 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Nathan Jeffrey, 36, of Williston, ND passed at CHI St. Alexius Hospital in Williston, early Monday morning, July 10, 2023.His service will be held on Monday, July 17 at 11:00am. CDT at New Hope Wesleyan Church in Williston, North Dakota. Pastor Dave Reese will be officiating.Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 16, starting at 1:00pm until 5:00pm at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home and for one hour prior to the service on Monday.Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Nathan or leave condolences for his family. To send flowers to the family of Nathan Jeffrey, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Service information Jul 17 Funeral Service Monday, July 17, 2023 11:00AM-12:00PM New Hope Wesleyan Church 721 26th St W Williston, ND 58801 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins. Jul 16 Visitation Sunday, July 16, 2023 1:00PM-5:00PM Everson Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel 112 4th Street East Williston, ND 58801 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins. Jul 17 Livestream of Service Monday, July 17, 2023 11:00AM-12:00PM New Hope Wesleyan Church 721 26th St W Williston, ND 58801 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Livestream of Service begins. Tags Christianity Religion Load comments Most Popular Arrest made in accident injuring two Fundraiser for Gideon Anderson Friday 11-year old found safely in Stanley; Silver Alert canceled Grand Theatre catches fire Wednesday night Williams County Sheriff's looking for Michael Jon McCreary Guardian Med discontinues Williston air medical services Silver Alert issued for 11-year old WHS Coyote Clay Target League represent Williston at National Championship Oilers win five in a row; First State Bank and Trust Classic champions Minor injuries sustained after accident