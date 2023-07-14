Nathan Jeffrey, 36, of Williston, ND passed at CHI St. Alexius Hospital in Williston, early Monday morning, July 10, 2023.

His service will be held on Monday, July 17 at 11:00am. CDT at New Hope Wesleyan Church in Williston, North Dakota. Pastor Dave Reese will be officiating.

Service information

Jul 17
Funeral Service
Monday, July 17, 2023
11:00AM-12:00PM
New Hope Wesleyan Church
721 26th St W
Williston, ND 58801
Jul 16
Visitation
Sunday, July 16, 2023
1:00PM-5:00PM
Everson Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel
112 4th Street East
Williston, ND 58801
