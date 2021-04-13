Nathan Holte, 55, of Williston, ND passed away unexpectedly, Thursday, April 8, 2021 at his residence in Williston, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Tioga is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our funeral home website at www.fulkersons.com.
A Memorial Service for Nathan will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, April 23, 2021 at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Tioga, ND. Pastor Steve Anderson will officiate. Inurnment will follow in Sharon Cemetery in McGregor, ND.
Visitation will be held at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Tioga on Friday, April 23, 2021 from 9:30 AM until service time.
The Memorial Service will be broadcast, you can view Nathan’s service directly on his obituary page on our website www.fulkersons.com.
Due to Covid 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.