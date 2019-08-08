Myron Sylte, 63
Myron Sylte, 63, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Friday morning, August 2, 2019 at New Town, North Dakota.
His Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, August 9th at the Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Williston. Rev. Steve Anderson will officiate. Cremation will follow the funeral service and interment will take place at a later date.
Friends may call at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home on Thursday, August 8 from 9:00 AM until 4:30 PM and for the hour preceding the service at the church on Friday. A family service, open to the public, will be held at the Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel at 4:30 PM on Thursday afternoon, August 8.
Myron Edwin Sylte was born to Willis and Dorothy (Brunelle) Sylte in Williston, North Dakota on September 16, 1955. Myron was raised on the Sylte Farm in rural Williston. In his early years he was educated at the Twin Lakes School, and graduated from Williston High School. He attended two years of college at UND-Williston. On May 28, 1983 he was united in marriage to Judy Kay Wehrman Torgerson in Williston, North Dakota.
In his younger years, Myron worked in the Williston area, as a farm hand, and as an excavator at Gunderson Excavation. Myron owned Basin Septic Service, Roto Rooter and J & M Disposal, Inc. He also owned J & M Fishing and Guide Service, and Snake Creek Disposal, Inc.
Myron was an active Williston community member. He enjoyed sponsoring and being a part of United Sportsman and Pheasants Forever Organizations. He was a member of the Trail Riders Snowmobile Club, Professional Walleye Trail, and the Moose Lodge.
He loved fishing, hunting, Razor riding, snowmobiling and gambling. Myron enjoyed traveling to various National Parks, cruising in his collector cars, grilling and smoking meats and cheese. Myron also enjoyed visiting and socializing with friends and family.
Myron is survived by his wife, Judy; son, Ryan (Katie) Torgerson, of Grand Forks, ND; daughters, Jennifer Durka of Grand Forks, ND, Jessica (Michael) Hartman of East Grand Forks, MN; sister, Nancy (Paul) Keller of Edinburg, TX; brothers, Ron (Ruby) Sylte of Williston, ND, Derald (Deb Selheim) Sylte, of Williston, ND, Curtis (Phyllis) Sylte of Williston, ND, Russ (Traci Conner) Sylte, of Holland, MI; grandchildren, Megan (Carter) Espelien, Ryan Durka, Michael Torgerson, Isaac Hartman, Natalie Durka, Matthew Torgerson, Ryden Torgerson, Stephanie Durka, Rypton Torgerson, Rebecca Hartman; great-grand child, Oliver Espelien; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding Myron in death were his parents, Willis and Dorothy (Brunelle) Sylte, his sister, Karen Lindsey, and brother, Calvin Sylte.
Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Myron or leave condolences for his family.