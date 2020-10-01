Myron Schell, 64, Bismarck, passed away September 30, 2020 at his home due to Multiple Myeloma. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church with Fr. Russell Kovash officiating. Visitation is one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Bismarck. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. There will be seating for all who wish to attend. Services will be livestreamed through the church Facebook page.
Myron was born May 6, 1956 in Rugby, ND, to Peter and Barbara (Burckhard) Schell. He was raised on a farm in the Towner/Rugby area. He was very proud to be part of a family of 14 children. He attended Berwick Grade School for 3 years, graduating from Towner High School in 1974. Myron married Carol Brossart in 1978 in Rugby. Their union was blessed with three children and six grandchildren (currently).
After High School Myron worked welding jobs and spent a summer custom combining. Little did he know in 1977 when he took a job with his brother-in-law, that it would lead to a life-long career in the oilfields. He did various jobs throughout these years and was known for a strong work ethic and his friendliness toward everyone. He loved working with his hands and finding ways to solve problems. He made many lasting friendships.
Myron's favorite hobby was visiting with people; whether that was someone he already knew or someone he just met. He made friends and acquaintances wherever he went. He loved activities like Pinochle, hunting, fishing, and Knights of Columbus because they gave him the opportunity to spend time with family and friends. He spent many hours working in his yard and was very particular about his lawn. He also tried his hand at golf, but his son-in-law would probably say he enjoyed searching for lost balls more than the actual game. He liked carpentry projects such as building sheds, decks, and birdhouses.
Myron loved spending time with his children. Growing up they enjoyed shooting baskets in the driveway, riding bikes on country roads, and going on camping trips to out of the way spots. Those camping trips, along with their yearly family vacations, will forever be treasured memories. As they got older, he was always willing to drive as many hours as it took to help them move in and out of apartments or houses...which happened far more often then he probably liked! They always knew they could count on him in any way, big or small.
Myron's greatest joy was his 6 grandchildren ranging in ages from 2-7. There were many hours of airplane, hide n seek, card games, and whatever else they wanted, including an occasional Barbie doll party. As his health declined, there was reading, watching cartoons, and sneaking them treats.
His only tears were for not being here to spend more time with his grandkids watching them grow up. Above all, not being able to meet Baby Schell, due in April, who will never get to know Grandpa Myron.
Myron was a faithful member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Williston for 34 years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and helped with their many projects throughout the years. He had a strong faith and could be found in prayer many times a day. Myron and Carol moved to Bismarck in 2018 to be close to their daughters, grandchildren, and other family.
He is survived by his wife, Carol; daughters, Jessica (Cameron) Miller, Kendra (Mark) Berseth; son, Preston (Leilani); grandchildren Payton, Rylie and Macy Miller, Olivia, Mila and Levi Berseth; siblings, Patsy (Dale) Luther, Fred (Becky) Schell, Carol Garman, Frank (Metta) Schell, Barb (Gerry) Volk, Carlotta Schall, Kathy (Gordy) Boutilier, Renae (Fritz) Perkins and Brian Schell; in-laws, Carole Schell, Judith Schell, Steve Berg, Mike & Diane Massine, Bob & Shirley Kurtz, Cheryl (Jack) Anderson and Larry Brossart; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Myron was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Kenny & Larry Schell; sisters Bernice Schell and Genny Berg; and brothers-in-law Jerry Garman and Duane Schall.
During these times, in lieu of a viewing/memorial service, the family will pray the Rosary at 7:00 PM (Central) on Monday, October 5, 2020. Anyone wishing to, can join them at that time in remembering Myron from the privacy of their own home in whatever manner they choose.
Funeral arrangements are being made with DaWise-Perry Funeral Services, Mandan, North Dakota.