Myron C. Erickson, 84 of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Thursday morning, November 25, 2021 at the Bethel Lutheran Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Williston.
His Funeral Service will be celebrated Wednesday morning, December 1, 2021 at 11:00 at Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church in Williston. Rev. Steve Lundblom will officiate and interment will follow in the Riverview Cemetery.
A Family Service open to all family and friends will be held Tuesday evening, November 30th, at 6:00 PM at the Everson Coughlin Memorial Chapel in Williston.
Friends may call at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 30th, from 9:00 AM until 6:00 PM and for the hour preceding the funeral at the church on Wednesday, December 1st.
Myron Erickson was born to Clarence and Marion Erickson in Buffalo, Minnesota on August 1, 1937. He moved to Williston as a young man to work as a farm and ranch hand, which was his lifelong career. He worked as a farm hand for Boyd Hardy and Steve Mortenson. His greatest love was for horses.
On October 17, 1959 Myron was united in marriage to Evelyn Yvonne Johnson. The couple established their home in Williston where they raised their four children.
Surviving Myron are his children, Elton Erickson of Dickinson, ND; Beverly Erickson and Kenneth (Renee) Erickson of Sidney, Montana; eight grandchildren, Samantha Ferrell, Lenae (Brandon) Smith, Joshua Erickson, Corey and Curt (Krista) Nay and Ryan, Chris and Natasha Albright; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Bobbie and Allen Erickson; sisters, Joyce Miles and Marilyn Johnson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Marion; wife, Evelyn; son, Marlin; and grandson, Nathan Erickson.