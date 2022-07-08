Myrna Rude Tveter
Myrna Rude Tveter was born February 8, 1939 in Bismarck, North Dakota to Kenneth and Myrtle (Fagerbakke) Rude. She died July 2, 2022, a day prior to the 64th anniversary of her wedding to Garry Tveter.
Myrna was baptized at Pleasant Prairie and confirmed at First Lutheran in Columbus. Her family moved to Vallejo, California in October 1941 when her Dad was hired as an electrician at Mare Island Navy Yard. They returned to the Rude homestead in October 1945. She attended rural school through 8th grade and then graduated from Columbus High School in 1956.
Myrna took secretarial courses at Minot State College for two quarters before she took her Civil Service test and went to work for the Corps of Engineers at Grand Forks AFB. She then transferred to Minot AFB the following spring.
Myrna married Garry Tveter in Minot July 3, 1958. Their first two children, Roxann and Ryan were born in Minot prior to them moving to Fontana, California in the fall of 1960. They returned to Minot in 1962 when Garry started college and she went to work at Minot AFB. Their third child, Wendy was born in Minot in 1965. When Garry earned his teaching degree, they moved to Boise Idaho where he taught for one year. Their fourth child, Aaron, was born during that year. When Garry was offered a teaching position in Great Falls, the family moved in June 1968, where Garry taught for eleven years. Their last child, Jason, was born in Great Falls in 1971. When Kenneth decided to retire from farming in 1979, the family moved to the Rude farm and operated the farm until Garry’s retirement.
Myrna’s favorite activities were dancing, attending her children and grandchildren’s activities, playing cards and gardening. Myrna was a very involved Grandma with her grandchildren and she always enjoyed hosting family gatherings.
Myrna was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother Reggie. She is survived by her husband, Garry, daughters Roxann (Terry Barber) and Wendy Hansen (Gary Hansen), sons, Ryan, Aaron (Jessie Gao) and Jason, 4 granddaughters and 3 grandsons, as well as a great granddaughter that was just born in April. She is also survived by her sister Kathleen (Mel Hertel).
Myrna took pride in being a charter member of Faith Lutheran Church in Columbus. She and Garry recently joined Light of Christ Lutheran Church in Williston, enjoying weekly bible studies. Kim Oyloe, a dear friend and neighbor, took it upon herself to pick Myrna up for Women of Life meetings.
A service for family and friends will be at Light of Christ Lutheran Church in Williston on Friday July 8th at 7pm and the funeral will be at Faith Lutheran Church in Columbus on Saturday July 9th at 11am
Stakstom-Martin Funeral Home of Crosby is in charge of arrangements.