Myrna Louise Olsen, 84

Myrna Louise (Farroh) Olsen, 84, a native of Williston, died peacefully from cancer on January 15 at her home in Rockville, Maryland.
Myrna, and her younger sister Carol, were born and raised by their parents, Mike and Marie (Kirby) Farroh, on their family’s farm northwest of Williston. The family moved from the farm to Williston when Myrna was ready to attend Williston High School, where she excelled academically and socially. Myrna was a features editor for the Coyote Howl and a Coyote cheerleader. Among her many friends, the “Nifty Nine” remained her lifelong companions.
Myrna graduated from Williston High School in 1954 and attended the University of Denver, the first in her family to go to college. She transferred to the University of North Dakota to study nursing. Myrna joined the Gamma Phi Beta sorority. She graduated in 1958 with a bachelors of science degree in nursing.
While home from college for the summer, Myrna met Van Roger Olsen of Sanish, North Dakota, who rented a basement room in her parents’ home in Williston. Van was working for the Williston Herald. The couple was married in 1958 in Williston. They later moved to Fargo.
In 1965, Myrna and Van moved to the Washington, D.C. area, where Van worked on Capitol Hill for North Dakota’s member of the U.S. House of Representatives. Although they expected to return to Fargo in two years, they ultimately decided to make their home in the Maryland suburbs. Myrna and Van returned to Williston nearly every summer to visit Myrna’s parents and the extended Farroh and Kirby families.
Myrna dedicated her life to raising her children, Matthew Glen Olsen (born in 1962), Jennifer Marie Olsen (born in 1967), and Susan Elizabeth Olsen (born in 1969). She established their home in Rockville, Maryland, and focused her energy on supporting and caring for Matthew, Jennifer and Susan.
Myrna and Van were active members of St. Luke’s Church in Bethesda, Maryland, which was both the spiritual and social center of their lives. Myrna was a community leader, serving as the PTA president in her children’s schools and volunteering as a nurse in the local free clinic. When her children were older, Myrna returned to the workforce as a school nurse in the Montgomery County Public Schools. She formed a counseling program for children suffering from addiction and was featured in the national news for her commitment to helping young people in need.
After retiring from nursing in the early 1990s, Myrna worked at the National Cathedral, a place of historic and spiritual significance in the nation’s capital, where she served as a docent for more than 20 years. She provided tours of the Cathedral to groups from around the world, and to friends from near and far, combining her deep knowledge of the Cathedral with her peerless ability to connect with others.
Myrna’s husband, Van, died in 2008. Later in life, Myrna worked for Montgomery Hospice as a patient care volunteer. In this role, she provided comfort and companionship to those seeking end-of-life care.
Myrna was utterly devoted to her eight grandchildren: Elizabeth, Nathaniel, William, Samuel, Charles, Henry, Alina, and Savanna.
Throughout her 84 years, Myrna lived a life full of charity and love. She had a boundless capacity to care for others. Myrna leaves her friends and family with countless memories and a legacy of love for all those she touched.
Myrna's family is holding a private service through St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Bethesda, Maryland.