Myrna A. Bottolfsen, 79

Myrna A. Bottolfsen passed away at Sanford Health in Fargo, ND on August 21, 2021.
Myrna Ann was born February 12, 1942 in Olivia, Minnesota. Daughter of Lester and Leota Hannegrefs. Myrna was raised in Epping, ND and graduated from Epping High School in 1959.
She married Kenneth “Kenny” Wilbur Bottolfsen in Minneapolis, MN on November 27, 1974. Together they had a daughter, Kelly. In 1991, after Kenny’s retirement the family decided to move to Williston, ND where she has resided since.
Myrna was an avid Minnesota Vikings fan and loved to fish, going to the casino and being in her garden. She enjoyed making lefse and baking goodies and giving it away to others. Her favorite times were when she was with her family, especially family reunions and hosting holidays.
She was an active member of the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Williston, ND where she volunteered at funeral lunches with the church ladies.
Myrna is survived by her daughter, Kelly (Sam) Thome; stepson, Tom Bottolfsen; granddaughter Samantha Thome; grandson, Sheldon Thome; siblings, Leota (Marty) Zagurski, Gene (Rhonda) Hannegrefs, Janet (Mike) Holmen; Jim (Susan) Hannegrefs and Dale Hannegrefs; dear friend, Maxine Nelson and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Kenny and her parents, Lester and Leota Hannegrefs and step-granddaughter, Danielle Brooks.
Myrna’s Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, August 27th, 2021 at 11:00 am at the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Williston, ND. Father Russell Kovash will be officiating. A Rosary Service will be held on Thursday, August 26th, 2021 at 5:00 PM at Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm on Thursday, August 26th, 2021 at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND and one hour prior to services at the church. Myrna will be laid to rest next to her husband at Riverview Cemetery in Williston, ND.
