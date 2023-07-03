Myra Gurine Ahrens, 89, of Avon, Indiana passed away peacefully in Christ on June 28, 2023, after a long illness. She was born on August 9, 1933, the third of four children to parents Iver and Mabel Aafedt in Williston, North Dakota. She and her siblings spent many of their summers helping their mother and father in the wheat fields of western N. Dakota, where she learned how to drive a pickup truck and helped her mom in the cookcar preparing meals for the field hands during the hot harvest seasons. In 1951 she enrolled at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa where she met the love of her life and future husband, Karl, at a football game. She was the marching band's drum majorette, and he was holding the First Down marker (as he was injured at the time). The two of them began a 65-year relationship that produced three sons, took them on many journeys around the Midwest and occasional trips to Europe.
In her leisure time Myra enjoyed gardening, sewing, knitting, reading, and canning fruits and vegetables, as well as playing bridge and golf. She rarely missed a sporting event involving her boys and later her grandchildren. She was also very involved in her Lutheran Churches in Waukesha and Oregon, WI, and Brownsburg, IN. One of her favorite undertakings was to read stories to young children at the local library and to Sunday school kids. She had a unique flair for drama when she read and the kids were often mesmerized by her readings. She actively supported many charities through the years, especially local Special Olympics programs, the Korean War Memorial Fund and Sheltering Wings Center for Women in Danville, In. In addition to her parents and oldest brother Ardell (infant), she was preceded in death by her still-born daughter Elizabeth Mary (1967) and husband Karl (2017). She is survived by her older brother Ardean of Williston, ND, and younger sister Ione (Ron) Reder of Houston, TX; her three sons, Danny (Tammy) of Danville, IN, David (Karen) of Horseshoe Bay, TX / Rockville, IN, and Jimmy (Diann) of Speedway, IN; grandchildren David 'Iver' (Shiva) Ahrens, Jr, Marcus (Lauren) Ahrens, Michael (Ashley) Ahrens, Jaclyn (David) Schmitz, Evan (Angela) Ahrens, Drew (Amanda) March, and Samuel Ahrens; great-grandchildren Wyatt, Logan, Harper, Lilith, Owen, Griffin, and Jordyn; brothers-in-law Robert and Ben (Kim) Ahrens; sisters-in-law Lenore (Bob) Christensen and Judy Ahrens; and numerous nephews and nieces throughout the country.
A memorial service will be held at Messiah Lutheran Church, 801 S. Green St, Brownsburg, IN on Saturday, July 8th, 2023. An early greeting will be followed by a Celebration of Life beginning at 1:00 o'clock (EST)* with a luncheon to follow. A private interment will take place at West Ridge Cemetery in Indianapolis. *(A live ZOOMcast of the service will stream for out-of-town relatives & friends @ 1:00 pm EST—contact Danny for meeting ID). In lieu of flowers, the family requests consideration for donations to 'Sheltering Wings Center for Women' in Danville, IN and/or 'The Michael J. Fox Foundation' for Parkinson's Research. Flanner Buchanan-Speedway are handling arrangements. Please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com to view a video tribute to Myra or to send a condolence to the family.