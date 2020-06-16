Musette L. Horob, 96

Musette Lucille Lane was born on June 17, 1923 to Lewis Wesley Lane and Leta Lucille Cox Lane in Anoka, Minnesota where she spent her childhood with her parents, two sisters, Eva Jeanette and Bela, and one brother, Beverly. She graduated high school from Maplewood Academy in Hutchinson, Minnesota.
Musette worked for several years while corresponding with a young man, Elvin Horob, whom she met at Maplewood Academy. They married on August 6, 1944 and set up their home in rural Roosevelt County near Bainville, Montana. The treeless prairie made Musette homesick for Minnesota’s trees and lakes. Elvin and Musette tamed the prairie and planted multiple windrows of trees which kept the homestead protected from the cold winter winds. Every year Musette planted a large vegetable garden as well as separate corn, potato and raspberry patches and, of course, tended her flowers such as peonies, roses, dahlias, Canterbury bells, and gladiolus.
Five children were born to Musette and Elvin: Dennis, Darlene, Linden, Kent, and Jay. All of them helped out with the farming/ranching until they made homes of their own. Musette was a shy but determined lady who achieved the milestone of obtaining her first driver’s license at the tender age of 75 to help keep her and Elvin in the home they built together while taking care of him. Elvin passed away in 2008 after 64 years of marriage and over ten years of being cared for at home by Musette with some assistance from family.
Musette lived on her farm until she was 89 years old when it burned to the ground on September 10, 2012. A neighbor from four miles away saw smoke and came to investigate. As he drove by on the main road, the smoke parted and he saw Musette standing in her driveway with hands over her face trying not to inhale the smoke. He found an alternate route around the flames to rescue her.
After the loss of her home, Musette lived with her daughter and son-in-law, Darlene and Roy Stafford in South Dakota until passing away peacefully in her sleep on June 8, 2020. Her five children, fourteen grandchildren, and eighteen great grandchildren will greatly miss her. All those whose lives she touched will mourn her passing for they have lost a dear, sweet friend.
Preceding Musette in death are maternal and paternal grandparents, parents; husband, Elvin Horob in 2008; sisters, Eva Jeanette Lidar and Bela Grinstead; and brother, Beverly Lane.
Survivors include: Dennis and Diane Horob of Williston, ND; Linden Horob of Minot, ND; Kent and Karen Horob of Williston, ND; Jay and Michelle Horob of Bainville, MT; and Darlene and Roy Stafford of Hermosa, SD; 14 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on June 27, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Spring Lake Park pavilion in Williston, ND.
