Murray Schwartz, 86, of Williston, passed away at the Bethel Lutheran Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center in Williston on Friday morning, March 17, 2023.

In keeping with Murray’s wishes, cremation has taken place under the direction of Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston and no services will be held.

