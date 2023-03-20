Murray Schwartz, 86 Mar 20, 2023 13 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Murray Schwartz, 86, of Williston, passed away at the Bethel Lutheran Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center in Williston on Friday morning, March 17, 2023.In keeping with Murray’s wishes, cremation has taken place under the direction of Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston and no services will be held.Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Murray or leave condolences for his family. To plant a tree in memory of Murray Schwartz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Religion Sports Load comments Most Popular Update: Driver in fatal crash south of Williston identified Police investigating stabbing; suspect in custody Sheriff's office resumes missing person investigation Police pursue fleeing vehicle; driver in custody Williston school district eyes expansion to ease overcrowding Williston partners with Gate City Bank to help homeowners Lyons and Ensrud join American State Bank & Trust Company of Williston Filipino restaurant coming to North Dakota Athlete of the Week Kara Hansen Blizzard warning issued for Northern North Dakota