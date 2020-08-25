Muriel B. Clemes, 96, of Williston, ND formerly of Culbertson and Billings, MT passed away surrounded by her family on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at CHI St. Alexius Hospital in Williston, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our funeral home website at www.fulkersons.com.
Muriel’s Funeral Service will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Williston, ND. Pastor David Maxfield and Pastor Steve Anderson will officiate. Visitation will be held at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM. Interment will be held at Mountview Cemetery in Billings, MT on Monday, August 31, 2020 at 2:00 PM.
The Funeral Service will be broadcast, please follow the link on Muriel’s service information on our website www.fulkersons.com.
Due to Covid 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.
Muriel Burgith Field was born September 25, 1923 in the Overland District, rural Lake Alma, SK, Canada, the daughter of John and Marie (Hilde) Field. She was baptized and confirmed at the Overland Lutheran Church and attended rural school at the Overland School. As a young lady, she moved to Radville, SK to live with her older sister Ruth and worked at a Chinese Café. While working at the Café, Muriel met her future husband, Tom Clemes.
On September 1, 1943, they were united in marriage in Estevan, SK. Tom was attending Pharmacy College in Saskatoon, SK during World War II and joined the Canadian Army. While Tom was overseas, a daughter, Betty was born. Muriel and Betty stayed in Saskatoon until Tom returned from the service and finished his Pharmacy degree. The family moved to North Battleford, SK where Tom worked at a Drug Store. While in North Battleford, a second daughter, Wendy was born. The family immigrated to Plentywood, MT where Tom worked at Johnson Drug Store and they had their last child, Rick.
In 1958, Tom and Muriel purchased the Drug Store in Culbertson, MT. They worked side by side in the Drug Store and were very active in Culbertson community activities. Tom passed away in 1978 and Muriel moved to Billings, MT where she lived until 2010, when she moved to Williston, ND, to be closer to her son.
Muriel was very athletic. As a young girl, she enjoyed throwing horseshoes with the threshing crew after meals. While in Plentywood, she played softball with the Blue Moon Women’s Team. While living in Culbertson and Billings, she enjoyed taking long walks. She was a very determined, independent woman that could organize and reorganize anything. She had a green thumb and took pride in her flower gardens and her yard. She was a tremendous cook and baker; she enjoyed knitting and loved dancing. On a trip to Hawaii with a tour group Muriel learned that Tutu was Hawaiian for Grandma and she adopted that name for herself. All the grandkids, great-grandkids and their friends called her Tutu.
She was a member of the Women’s Club and United Methodist Church in Culbertson. In Billings, she volunteered with the Blue Blazers of the Chamber of Commerce, the local hospice and the Ronald McDonald House. She was a member of the Grace Methodist Church in Billings.
She is survived by a daughter, Betty Mothershead of rural Laurel, MT, a son, Rick (Linda) Clemes of Williston, ND, eight grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, a sister, Marlys (Jack) Hooper of California, two sisters-in law, Iris Field of rural Radville, SK and Avis Field of Weyburn, SK along with numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one daughter, Wendy Vallejo, two sons-in-law, Bill Mothershead and Victor Vallejo, one sister, Ruth Forsythe, four brothers, Bobby, Leonard, Juel and Ronald Field.