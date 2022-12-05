221207-obit-Flaten

Morris L. Flaten, age 79, a longtime resident of Carpio, ND, passed away December 2, 2022 at the Wibaux County Nursing Home in Wibaux, MT. Funeral Services will be held at the First Lutheran Church in Williston, ND in May with arrangements pending. Silha Funeral Home of Beach has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Morris Lee Flaten was born December 22, 1942 to Harless and Helen (Lee) Flaten in Williston. In 1944, the Flaten family moved to Poplar, MT and lived there for seven years, and after briefly living in Kenmare, ND moved to Carpio. Morris resided in Carpio until October 2022 when he moved to the Golden Valley Manor in Beach, ND after being diagnosed with cancer.



