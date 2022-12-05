Morris L. Flaten, age 79, a longtime resident of Carpio, ND, passed away December 2, 2022 at the Wibaux County Nursing Home in Wibaux, MT. Funeral Services will be held at the First Lutheran Church in Williston, ND in May with arrangements pending. Silha Funeral Home of Beach has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Morris Lee Flaten was born December 22, 1942 to Harless and Helen (Lee) Flaten in Williston. In 1944, the Flaten family moved to Poplar, MT and lived there for seven years, and after briefly living in Kenmare, ND moved to Carpio. Morris resided in Carpio until October 2022 when he moved to the Golden Valley Manor in Beach, ND after being diagnosed with cancer.
Morris was an avid sportsman and enjoyed playing and watching all sports. He traveled often to cheer on the games of his nieces and nephews. He especially enjoyed the game of golf where he achieved four hole-in-ones in his lifetime ventures. There weren’t very many sand green golf courses he had not played in North Dakota and he usually brought along his younger sister to caddie. After graduating from Carpio High School in 1961, Morris attended Williston College where he played on their first basketball team. He also attended Minot Business College. While attending these colleges his favorite pass time was playing cards with his buddies. In his later years, he spent time with life long friends, Donovan and Marj, golfing in North Dakota, Las Vegas, AZ and every available golf course along the way. They went to rodeos in Vegas while they were on their golfing excursions. He made several golfing trips to Jean’s in Arizona to break up the winters working at the Carpio Farmers Union Oil Company. He also enjoyed bowling on league teams in Minot. Morris would be found in his garden or caring for his raspberries every summer. He will be most remembered for his love of his family and extended family of his Lee and Flaten aunts, uncles and cousins. His greatest joys of his lifetime were caring for his grandma, Mattie and his mom in their later years and time with his nieces and nephews. All of his family enjoyed his visits. He was known to easily calm a crying baby and kept meticulous scrapbooks of his nieces and nephews for all of us to treasure forever. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Morris was preceded in death by his grandparents, Tosten and Mattie Flaten and Ole and Mary Lee; his parents, Harless and Helen Flaten; his infant sister, Hildur Ann; his infant brother, Sydney Eugene, and his niece, Kristen Joan Flaten.
Surviving family members are his sister, Jean (Charles Jr.) Bodden of Tucson, AZ and children, Charlie Bodden and son, Neil and Jim (Melissa) Bodden and daughter, Charlotte; his brother, Allen (Denise) Flaten of Fargo, ND and children, David (Brooke) Flaten and son, Oliver, Garth (Devyn) Flaten and sons, Jack and Casey, and Anna (Brennan) Dyk and children, Madison, Lydia, and Jacob; his sister, Joan “Jo” (Tom) Heckaman of Beach and children, Stacey (Paul) Swanson of Beach and children, Storm (Elise), daughter, Ezrae and son, Emyrck, of New London, IA, Steffan Swanson of Grand Forks, ND, Thomas (Kate) Heckaman and children, Hayley, Tommy, and Jacky, and Mattie (Jude) Anheluk and children, Freddy and Arty.