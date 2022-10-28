Morris A Zahn, 74 Oct 28, 2022 Oct 28, 2022 Updated 12 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Morris A Zahn, 74 passed away on October 18, 2022. He was born July 3, 1948 to Arthur and Myrle Zahn.He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Diane.Survived by two brothers, Gary(wife, Carla), Robert(wife, Karen), nephew, Matthew and niece, Kathyrn.A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, November 11, 2022 at the Pier Bar and Grill in Bismarck, ND from 1 pm- 5 pm. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Morris A Zahn Matthew Diane Fleet Kathyrn Carla Gary Karen Load comments Most Popular ASB honors former community leaders with photo on generator wrap Hands raised high to raise over $100K for Bras for a Cause Two State cross country titles and Senior Athlete of the Year were awarded to the Coyotes New Town man dead after rollover accident south of Parshall Williams County will have a sobriety checkpoint event Oct. 29 The James was rockin' out at open mic night Williston news reporter retains national law firm and questions freedom of the press rights YES gears up for opening night of Annabelle Broom American State Bank promotes new VP and Internal Audit Manager Coyotes host Turtle Mountain for volleyball senior night