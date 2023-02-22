Mona Berva (Opperud) Johnston, 90

Mona Berva (Opperud) Johnston was brought into this world on December 10th, 1932 in Williston, North Dakota. Her father, Leon Perlin Opperud, and mother, Agnes Florence Feeney, welcomed their first baby girl.

At age 5, Mona became a big sister when Leanne was born and later, at age 12, became the oldest of three when Peggy was born. She lived a blessed life growing up in the small town of Alamo, North Dakota with a driven and hard-working father and an equally hard-working and loving mother. She excelled in school and graduated as valedictorian of Alamo High School. She enrolled in nursing school at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Minot, North Dakota where she soon met Richard Darrell Johnston at a Minot State College dance. The two fell in love and married shortly thereafter in Hanks, North Dakota, beginning what would become a lasting love of 72 years and beyond.

To plant a tree in memory of Mona Johnston as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.


Tags

Load comments