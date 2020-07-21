Molly Jean Edwards, 62, of Williston, passed away on Sunday evening, July 19, 2020 at the CHI Saint Alexius Hospital in Williston.
In Keeping with Molly’s wishes, cremation has taken. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday morning, July 22, 2020 at Life Church Assembly of God in Williston. Rev. Chris Walstad will officiate. Please observe CDC guidelines for social distancing and the use of facial coverings is appreciated.
A complete obituary will be announced.
Friends may view pictures and sign a register book for the hour preceding the service at the church on Wednesday morning.
Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Molly or leave condolences for her family.