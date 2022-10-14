Mitchell Poppler, 78

Mitchell Poppler, 78, of Williston, ND, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at the CHI St. Alexius Hospital in Williston, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Friends may sign the register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com

Mitchell’s Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, October 18th, 2022 at 11:00 am at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND. Rick Clemes will officiate. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery in Williston, ND. A reception will follow in the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Hospitality Room. Visitation will be held an hour prior to service time on Tuesday.

