Mitchell Charles Larson, 75 Jan 12, 2023 Jan 12, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mitchell Charles Larson was born on August 28, 1947 and passed away December 15, 2022. He is survived by sisters, Anna Ferguson and Mavis Olson and brother Eugene Larson.No funeral arrangements have been made at this time. To plant a tree in memory of Mitchell Larson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mitchell Charles Larson Eugene Larson Anna Ferguson Mavis Olson Funeral Arrangement Sister Load comments Most Popular BREAKING: NOT GUILTY verdict reached in Baby Willow trial State requests photos be excluded as evidence in Baby Willow trial Guilty drug trafficking plea could mean 20 years in prison, $1 mil fine for Williston man Williston Chamber of Commerce promotes Leadership 2023 Six-year-old swims to the rescue Watford City football coach personifies love of the game Jury selected in 'Baby Willow' child abuse trial Rape no longer a crime in ND Trial to start soon in 'Baby Willow' felony child abuse case Identities released in attempted murder-suicide case