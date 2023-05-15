Milton M. Gienger, 86, of Greeley, formerly of Williston, North Dakota, passed away in the early hours of Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Greeley, Colorado.
Milton M. Gienger was born on March 9, 1936, in Bismarck, North Dakota to Gust and Elise (Heinle) Gienger.
Milton proudly served in the US Army.
He met and later married the love of his life, Donna Skaare on May 21, 1960, in Williston, North Dakota.
In his earlier years, Milton enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, and boating with his family and friends. He loved his dogs, especially Bitsy. Above all, he loved and adored his family. He will be deeply missed by all that knew him and loved him.
Milton is survived by wife, Donna of 63 years; son, Brien (Rosemarie) Gienger; grandchildren, Kecia Gienger (Willy Opdyke) and Cody Gienger (Miranda White); and great grandson, Xayden Opdyke.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Blaine Gienger; and brother, Gilbert Gienger.
Memorial contributions in Milton Gienger’s name can be made to Mondak Animal Rescue.
Everson Coughlin Funeral Home will be taking care of his funeral services.
His Funeral service will be on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church located at 1024 6 th St W, Williston ND. His burial will be at Riverview Cemetery in Williston, North Dakota, following the service.
Friends and family are welcome to a Luncheon at Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church after the services.
Milton was in the care of Lighthouse Family Mortuary, 2525 W 16th Street #C, Greeley, Colorado, 80634.