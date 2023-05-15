Milton M. Gienger, 86, of Greeley, formerly of Williston, North Dakota, passed away in the early hours of Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Greeley, Colorado. 

Milton M. Gienger was born on March 9, 1936, in Bismarck, North Dakota to Gust and Elise (Heinle) Gienger.

