Milton Jacob Franz, 77

Milton Jacob Franz was born on February 15, 1942 in Jamestown, North Dakota to Adolf and Ida (Kienzel) Franz.
Milton came to Opportunity Foundation (formerly known as Tri-City Cares) in September of 1992. He lived in Tioga for almost three months before he moved to Stanley where he resided until his death.
Milton loved to be outdoors and explore, he especially enjoyed his walks where he could study all the construction that was taking place in town. One of his favorite pastimes was taking rides out in the country. Milton was known to play pranks on his friends.
Milton enjoyed working with his hands and enjoyed drawing daily.
He passed away at the age of 77 at his home in Stanley, ND.
Milton was preceded in death by his parents, Adolf and Ida. He is survived by his sister Sherry Vanzee of Marana, AZ.
Cremation has taken place. His memorial service will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., at American Lutheran Church in Stanley, ND. Pastor Carter Hill will officiate. Friends may call at American Lutheran Church one hour prior to services. Springan Stevenson Funeral Home of Stanley, ND is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.springanstevenson.com.