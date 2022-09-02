Purchase Access

Milton Gienger, 86

Milton Gienger, 86, of Greeley, Formally of Williston, North Dakota, passed away on August 30, 2022 in Greeley, Colorado. Memorial services will be held at a later date in Williston, North Dakota.

