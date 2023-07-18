Cross

Milton Cross, “Ma’daxi” (Turtle), 80, Tioga, died Tuesday July 18, 2023 at Tioga Medical Center. He was born at Elbowoods Hospital, North Dakota on March 17, 1943 to Martin and Dorothy Cross. He was a member of the Prairie Chicken Clan. Milton lived in Tioga and Stanley most of his life and had the most kind and gentle soul. The Tri-City Cares and Opportunity Foundation programs and staff provided him so much love, care, safety, and support throughout the years. He was a devout Catholic who attended church regularly and always prayed before every meal. Milton had a special and close relationship with his brother Mike and his family. He enjoyed spending time and holidays with Mike and his nieces, Amanda and Kara, and nephew, Forrest. 

Milton is survived by his siblings Alfred Cross, Dorothy Atkinson, and Carol Juneau; and many beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Dorothy (Bartell) Cross; and siblings, Martin Cross, Forrest Cross, Phyllis Old Dog Cross, Marilyn Hudson, Mike Cross, and Raymond Cross. 

