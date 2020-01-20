Mildred Solberg, 97, of Stanley, passed away, Friday, January 17, 2020 at the Bethel Home in Stanley, North Dakota.
A celebration of Mildred’s life will take place in the new chapel at the Mountrail Bethel Home on Friday, January 24, 2020, at 11:00 followed by a reception in the Conference Room. Pastor Chris Lenning will officiate. Springan Stevenson Funeral Home of Stanley, ND is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.springanstevenson.com.
