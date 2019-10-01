Mildred “Milly” Benth, 92, of Williston, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, at Bethel Lutheran Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center on Saturday morning, September 28, 2019.
Her funeral will be celebrated Thursday morning, October 3, 2019 at 11:00 AM at First Lutheran Church in Williston. Rev. Brian Knutson will officiate and interment will follow in the Riverview Cemetery in Williston.
A Family Service open to all family and friends will be held Wednesday evening, October 2nd at 5:00 PM at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel in Williston.
Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Mildred or leave condolences for her family. Friends may call at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home on Wednesday from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM and Thursday at the church for the hour preceding the funeral service.
The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the family.