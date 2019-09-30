Mildred Benth, 92
Mildred “Milly” Benth, 92, of Williston, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, at Bethel Lutheran Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center on Saturday morning, September 28, 2019.
Her funeral will be celebrated Thursday morning, October 3, 2019 at 11:00 AM at First Lutheran Church in Williston. Rev. Brian Knutson will officiate and interment will follow in the Riverview Cemetery in Williston.
A Family Service open to all family and friends will be held Wednesday evening, October 2nd at 5:00 PM at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel in Williston.
Mildred “Milly” I. Lee Benth was born in Hebron Township on July 25, 1927 to Emil H. and Gertrude (Underdahl) Lee. She was the youngest of 11 children. Milly was baptized at St. Lukes Church and attended Pioneer School and was raised on the family farm. She became a very hard worker and a wonderful baker and cookie maker. Growing up we had fresh baked bread every Saturday and gooey caramel rolls on Sunday.
Milly met the love of her life, Vernon C. Benth at the Train Depot in Williston with her sister Gladys and future brother-in-law Clayton Benth and you would always find this foursome together. Vern and Milly were married on March 25, 1946. They started their life together on the Benth homestead before moving to Williston in 1953.
To this union four children: Connie Lee, Suzanne Rae, Vernon LeRoy (Sam), and Robert James (RJ). “Mother of Four Fine Children and Wife of one good Man.”
Being a full time mom at that time, Milly was very involved with her girl’s activities; Bluebirds, Girl Scouts, Confirmation Classes at First Lutheran Church and also Boy Scouts, FFA and lots of lunches for all her hunters.
Milly was a very caring person, she took care of her ailing mother-in-law and another elderly couple she met while working at Busy Bee Cleaners in her younger days. She also cared for her elderly father until his passing.
In 1972, Vern and Milly bought Panger Sporting Goods where he had worked since 1953. They changed the name to Western Sports and they had a thriving business for many years. They seem to know everyone in town and had an abundance of friends. Milly and Vern sold the store and retired in 1993.
Milly is survived by her children; Connie (Dave) Tofte, Suzanne (Gene) Snyder, RJ (Juvy) Benth, grandchildren; Michael (Edie) Tofte, Mikaela (Garrett) Rehak, Dustin (Melissa) Buth, and Veronica Benth; great-grandchildren; McKenna, Gavin, Myah, Evan, Mason, Eli, and Abby; sister and best friend, Gladys Benth and her husband Clayton; her dear sister-in-law, Georgie Lee of St. Paul, Minnesota; and extended family member Jerry Jorgenson of Libby, Montana.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Vern, of 53 years in 1999; her son, Sam in 2017; her parents, Emil and Gertrude Lee; brothers, Gerhart, Hermon, James, Kermit and Lloyd; sisters; infant baby girl Clara, Pearl Traux, Clara Theige and infant Hazel; and her dear friend Donna McFarlin.
