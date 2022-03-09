Mildred Lee , 91 passed away on March 5th at the inspired senior living home in Las Vegas Nevada.
She was born October 5, 1930 in Alexander, North Dakota to Marion Timmreck and Laura Trowbridge Timmreck.
She graduated from Williston High in 1948 and married Peter H Lee in September of 1948 in Portland,Oregon.
She later attended UND Williston, and became a legal and medical secretary. She then went on to attend nursing school and became an LPN, She also received her Real Estate sales and Brokers License.
She was very active in the Lutheran Church and various other volunteer positions over the years.
Her faith and her family were the most important things in her life, and as all of her children and grand children, great grandchildren and nieces and nephews can attest, she had a heart of gold!
She is survived by three sons Richard (Teresita Nelson),of Las Vegas , Nevada, Laverne of Williston, North Dakota and Rodney ( Laura Ryan) of Centennial, Colorado, and grandchildren Travis( Lillian)Lee of Dallas, Tx,Anthony Lee of Williston, North Dakota, Meghan (Mike) Parker of Baird, Tx, Jocelyn ( John)Hoffner, of Lakewood, Ca and Robert (Eva) Nelson of Brooklyn, NY and Jessie Nelson of New York City, NY.
She is also survived by eight great grandchildren, Alyson and Peter W Lee , Sydney, Kassidy and Blaine Hoffner and Mattox, Lennox and McKenna Parker.
She is also survived by her sisters Lois Timmreck of Kalispell, Mt and Marlene (Hugh)Keever of Epping , ND and numerous niece’s and nephews.
She was preceded in Death by her Husband Peter on August 1st, 2014 and by her parents Marion and Laura Timmreck and siblings Gloria Barrett, Lorna Casey, Betty Shepherd, Nina Carson, Gerald Timmreck, Ronald Timmreck and Keith Timmreck.
She will be cremated per her wishes and a memorial service will be held in Williston at the Everson — Coughlin Funeral Home at 10:00 AM on March 30th.
She has asked that instead of flowers that all donations go to either the Shrine Children’s Hospitals or St. Judes Children’s Hospital.
