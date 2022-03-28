Mildred Lee, 91, of Las Vegas, Nevada formerly of Williston, passed away at the Inspired Assisted Living Center in Las Vegas on Saturday evening, March 5, 2022.
Cremation has taken place, and a Memorial Service will be held in Williston at the Everson - Coughlin Funeral Home at 10:00 AM on March 30th. Funeral Celebrant, Heidi Coughlin will Officiate the Service. Burial will take place following the service, and a luncheon will be held at The Williston Restaurant, Downtown following the burial.
She was born October 5, 1930, in Alexander, North Dakota to Marion Timmreck and Laura Trowbridge Timmreck. She graduated from Williston High in 1948 and married Peter H Lee in September of 1948 in Portland, Oregon. She later attended UND Williston and became a legal and medical secretary. She then went on to attend nursing school and became an LPN, she also received her Real Estate sales and Brokers License. She was very active in the Lutheran Church and various other volunteer positions over the years.
Her faith and her family were the most important things in her life, as well as all of her children, grand-children, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews can attest, she had a heart of gold!
She is survived by three sons Richard (Teresita Nelson), of Las Vegas, Nevada, Laverne of Williston, North Dakota and Rodney ( Laura Ryan) of Centennial, Colorado, and grandchildren Travis( Lillian)Lee of Dallas, Tx, Anthony Lee of Williston, North Dakota, Meghan (Mike) Parker of Baird, Tx, Jocelyn ( John) Hoffner, of Lakewood, Ca and Robert (Eva) Nelson of Brooklyn, NY and Jessie Nelson of New York City, NY. She is also survived by eight great grandchildren, Alyson and Peter W Lee, Sydney, Kassidy and Blaine Hoffner and Mattox, Lennox and McKenna Parker. She is also survived by her sisters Lois Timmreck of Kalispell, MT and Marlene (Hugh) Keever of Epping, ND and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in Death by her Husband Peter on August 1st, 2014, and by her parents Marion and Laura Timmreck and siblings Gloria Barrett, Lorna Casey, Betty Shepherd, Nina Carson, Gerald Timmreck, Ronald Timmreck and Keith Tamarack.
She has asked that instead of flowers that all donations go to either the Shrine Children’s Hospitals or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
