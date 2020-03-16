Mike Linghor, 90
Mike Linghor was born September 9, 1929 on the family farm in Orrin, ND to Nick and Anna (Bachmeier) Linghor. Surrounded by his loving wife and children, Mike passed away peacefully from natural causes at Bethel Lutheran Home in Williston, ND on March 14, 2020, after a long and beautiful life.
Mike lived on the family farm until his early twenties. He attended school in Orrin through the 8th grade and helped build the Sacred Heart Catholic Church. In 1953, at the height of the Korean War, he was drafted into the United States Army and served overseas as a Combat Engineer. Upon his discharge from the Army, he returned home to North Dakota where he met Georgina (Johnson) of Arnegard. In 1958, they were married in Epiphany Catholic Church in Watford City, ND. To this marriage, six children were born. They lived in Williston, Watford City and Belfield.
Mike worked in the oilfield for 35 years and retired as “Tool Pusher” with Calvert, Bomac and Grace Drilling after the collapse of the first North Dakota oil boom. He spent the rest of his working years doing odd and end jobs to keep busy. The majority of his retirement was spent as his grandchildren’s biggest fan, attending hockey and baseball games, dance and gymnastics, and motor-cross racing.
Mike was a member of Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus, American Legion, the Good Sam RV Club, and a sober member of Alcoholics Anonymous for 44 years. Mike’s favorite hobbies were playing cards, fishing, camping in his RV, traveling, and gardening. Later in life, his travels consisted of riding around town on his scooter looking for “free” coffee and cookies.
Mike is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Georgina; daughters, Peggy (Danny) Longstreet of Watertown, SD, Marcy (Kelly) Everson of Williston; sons, Jeffrey (Desri) Linghor of Williston, Craig (Lingling) Linghor of Honolulu, HI, and Wade (Ryan Risher) Linghor of Atlanta, GA; daughter-in-law, Priscilla Linghor of Williston; grandchildren, Eric (Ashley Vollmar) Sandvik, Joshua (Brittany Hilt) Sandvik, Melissa (Tillman) Bauldwin, Nathan (Germaine) Everson, Cory (Megan Dally) Everson, Haley (Brad Bedgood) Everson, Abbey (Dusty) Dahlberg, Allen Linghor, Derrick (Katy) Linghor, Jennifer Everson, Courtney Kartes and Sara Wojcik; sisters; Mary Eva Zettler, Patty Miller, Ester Miller, and 19 great grandchildren: Logan, Camryn, Wyatt, Svea, Oliver, Knox, Bodi, Denley, Holland, Aislynn, Addy, Nora, Emma, Easton, Riley, Elisa, Jace, Logan, Korbin, and honorary pet “Sport”. Plus, multiple nieces, nephews, and many others who called him “dad” or “grandpa”.
Mike is preceded in death by his parents, Nick and Anna; son, Tim; grandsons, Jeremy, Travis and Matthew; sisters, Lena, Gemma, Ida, and Bertha; brother, Jim.
The family wants to thank the awesome staff at the Bethel Lutheran Home for their love and care of Mike.
His Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, 12:00 pm at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Williston, ND. Father Russell Kovash will officiate. Interment will be in Riverview Cemetery, Williston, ND. His Rosary Service will be held at 5:30 pm on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston.
His visitation will be held from 9:00 am until 5:30 pm on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston.