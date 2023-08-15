Mick Masters

Mick Masters, 68, was born in Culbertson, MT, son of Janis and Gordan Masters.

He is survived by his father, two brothers Allan and Rick and his sister Roxan and Hudson and two sons Alan and Billy and daughter Melissa and five grandkids.

To plant a tree in memory of Mick Masters as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.


Tags

Load comments