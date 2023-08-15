Mick Masters, 68 Aug 15, 2023 Aug 15, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mick Masters, 68, was born in Culbertson, MT, son of Janis and Gordan Masters.He is survived by his father, two brothers Allan and Rick and his sister Roxan and Hudson and two sons Alan and Billy and daughter Melissa and five grandkids.Mick worked in the oilfield and later on owned a maintenance business in Bakersfield, CA. In 2000 he moved to Washington. He had his ups and downs. To plant a tree in memory of Mick Masters as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Job Market Load comments See more e-editions Today's Edition E-Edition Williston Herald 15 hrs ago Comments Most Popular Caitlyn Muder to take over as WSC Volleyball Head Coach Runaways from Williston found Williston police seeking runaway Trenton High School announced Samantha Shields as Cross Country Head Coach Local Mom's for Liberty leaders look to dispel misconceptions Election results are in Williston PD announces arrests over last week Guardian Flight "wants to bring back the asset that people want" Montana voters reject measure, lawmakers pass it anyway Game and Fish remind hunters, anglers of upcoming requirements