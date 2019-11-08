Michele Pauline (Finney) Anthony of Aurora, Colorado passed away October 27th, 2019 at the age of 65 after lupus related heart and kidney failure.
Michele Pauline Finney was born on July 19th, 1954 in Williston N.D. to Paul and Hazel (Soine) Finney.
Michele graduated Williston High School in 1972. She married Jesse Anthony on June 30th, 1973 in Belmar, Colorado.
Michele enjoyed gardening, watching the Rockies play, time with family/friends and really loved time with her grandson and neighborhood children.
Michele is survived by her husband, Jesse Anthony of 46 years. Her children; son, Michael Anthony of Centennial, CO. and daughter, JoAnna Anthony of West Hollywood, CA. Her adored grandson, Zachary Anthony, and daughter-in-law Cathryn Anthony. Sisters, Carol (Finney) Mitchell of Fulton MO. and Robin (Craig) Nelson of Williston, N.D. Brother, Jerry Finney and sister-in-law, Linda Finney of Lakewood, CO. Along with several nieces and nephews scattered across the U.S.
Michele is preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Hazel (Soine) Finney, brother, Terry
Finney and brother-in-law Mike Mitchell
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either: The Lupus Foundation of America, https://www.lupus.org/ or Mountain State Children’s Home, https://msch.org/donations/
A Memorial Service was held Sunday November 3rd 2019 at 12:30 at the Southeast Church of Christ, 14601 E. Yale Ave. Aurora CO 80014.