Michael S. Koch, 45, of Williston, ND, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 in rural Williston, ND.
A Funeral Service for Michael will be held at 12:00 PM, Monday, November 23, 2020 at Faith United Methodist Church in Williston, ND. Pastor Ross Reinhiller will officiate. Visitation will be held Sunday, November 22, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND and at the Church on Monday from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM. A Family Service, open to the public, will be held at 5:00 PM on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND. Cremation will follow services.
The Funeral Service will be broadcast
Due to Covid 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.