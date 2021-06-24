Michael “Mike” Owan, 87, of Euless, Texas, formerly of Williston, North Dakota passed away January 15, 2021 at his home in Euless, Texas.
His Graveside Committal Service with Military Rites will be held Friday morning, July 2, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Riverview Cemetery in Williston, North Dakota. Deacon Gerald Martin will officiate. Cremation has taken place.
