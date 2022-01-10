Michael McCowan, 70, of Trenton, North Dakota, passed away on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at the Billings Clinic in Billings, Montana.
His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday morning, January 10, 2022, at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Williston. Father Greg Hilzendeger will officiate and interment in Trenton Cemetery in Williston will follow the Funeral Mass.
An Evening Vigil with a Rosary will be held on Sunday, January 9, at 5:00 PM at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel in Williston. Friends may call at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home on Sunday from 1:00 PM until 5:00 PM and for the hour preceding the service at the church on Monday.
Michael Dale McCowan was born on September 23, 1951 to Harold Garner McCowan and Annie Falcon. He was raised and educated in Trenton, ND. Michael was married on August 10, 1973 to Renice Falcon.
Michael had many jobs through his life. He was a dishwasher at Skelly’s Truckstop, and worked for Natwick Roofing in Williston. Then he and his family moved to Wyoming for a short while, when he worked for Dow Well Oil Services. They then moved back to Trenton where they would stay and he would work as a farm hand in the Buford Area. He especially loved working with his Ladies (the Cows).
Michael had many hobbies such as wood working, tinkering, welding, fixing broken things, and making Rosaries.
Michael was a volunteer on the Trenton Fire Department and Trenton First Responders. He was the current President of the Trenton Fire Department Board. Michael had many friends and family and he will be greatly missed by all that knew him.
Surviving Michael are his wife Renice; son, Rico Mccowan; daughters, Denise (Brad) Vilandre, Leana (Klint) Nielson, Angela McCowan, Evangeline (Scott) Cooper; brothers, Harold (Linda) McCowan, Gene (MaryAnn) McCowan, Daniel (Mildred) McCowan; sisters, Laretta (Roger) Hall, Anita (the Late Roger) Falcon, Candice McCowan, Rhonda (Gordon) Grimmer; grandchildren, LaDawn (Cody) Thompson, Dakota McCowan, Garnar McCowan, Reese Nielson, Ayden Nielson, Mikel Vilandre, Mason Vilandre; great grandchildren, Ryan Thompson, Novalee Thompson, Raelynn Thompson; Brothers in Law, Lonnie (Avis) Falcon, Keith (Theresa) Falcon, Swede (Jan) Falcon, Travis Falcon: sisters in Law, Wanda (the late Bill) Lueck, Julie (Gary) Dummermuth, and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents Harold Garner and Annie Falcon, his mother and father-in-law Sylvia and Lloyd Falcon, brother Ralph McCowan, brothers in Law, Doug Falcon, George Byrne, sister-in-Law Bonnie Falcon, nephew Mark McCowan.
Continue sharing memories of Michael on our website eversoncoughlin.com.