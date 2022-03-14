Purchase Access

Michael James Wegleitner, 51

Michael James Wegleitner, 51, of Williston, passed away on Friday, March 11, 2022.

His Funeral Service and a complete obituary will be announced by Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston.

Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Mike or leave condolences for his family.

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Wegleitner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

