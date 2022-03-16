Michael James Wegleitner, 51
Michael James Wegleitner, 51, of Williston, passed away on Friday, March 11, 2022.
His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday afternoon, March 19, 2022, at 1:30 PM at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Williston. Father Russell Kovash will officiate. Cremation will follow the funeral Mass and interment in Riverview Cemetery will be held on Tuesday, March 22 at 11:00 AM.
An Evening Vigil with a Rosary will be held Friday, March 18, at 5:00 PM at the Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel in Williston. Visitation will be open from 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM at the Funeral Home on Friday, March 18.
Michael James Wegleitner entered this world on July 4th 1970 to Paul and Nicolette (Leier) Wegleitner at the Mercy Medical Center in Williston, ND. He was born as the second of four siblings. Michael attended school in Williston at St. Joseph’s Catholic School and graduated from Williston High School in 1989.
Mike entered this world on July 4 th the day of freedom and he enjoyed the freedom of camping, fishing and riding his motorcycle on the open roads with the open beautiful nature surrounding him. As a young child he believed everyone was celebrating him with fireworks and festivities.
Mike’s honesty and integrity was displayed in his dealings with family, friends, and all he those he encountered. A quiet many who preferred taking the high road even when others took the low road. He honored his parents and was always there for them. Mike greatly loved his two sons and stepdaughter enjoying family time spent together with them. His love for his brothers and sister was apparent and was always wanting the best for them.
Mike was baptized and confirmed at St. Joseph’s church and raised in the Catholic faith. He was united in marriage to Lori Rademacher. Together, they had two sons Steven and Tyler. He was later married to Staci Hogue, and her daughter Mary Jayne entered into the family. While being an adamant family man he enjoyed fishing and had the state record paddlefish for 10 minutes, or so it seemed. He later worked at Geo Resources prior to starting his own business. Mike owned Wiggy’s construction and always made beautiful things, built beautiful homes, and remodeled old structures to make them look new again. All of his employees enjoyed having him as their boss and many have said that he was the best boss they ever had.
He developed a fond love of motorcycles later in life, and rode on of his two bikes whenever he had a chance. Including frequently riding to the Abby in Richardton for Mass. He also rode to Sturgis, Las Vegas, and Daytona bike week.
Mike’s time on earth has been cut short, but left his mark with the many good deeds and beautiful creations he made. Mike will be greatly missed by family and many other friends. For those who believe in the Son of the Heavenly Creator, we shall see Mike again.
Mike is survived by his wife, Staci; sons, Steven, Tyler; daughter, Mary Jayne; parents, Paul James and Nicolette (Leier) Wegleitner; siblings, Paul Nick, Lisa (Jeremy Hanson), Christopher; In-laws, Garland and Marcia Hogue; sisters in law Kristi (Harley) Bellet, Dusty Hogue, and Kelli Hogue; nieces, Chastity, Lindsay; nephews, Mathew, Austin, Tyler, Kyle, Kristopher; numerous cousins, aunts and uncles; and great friends.
Preceding Mike in death were his paternal grandparents, Paul and Betty (Mara) Wegleitner and his maternal grandparents, John and Jessie (Shattuck) Leier; aunt, Debbie (Wegleitner) Ike; uncle, Robert Wegleitner; mother in law, Linda William OBrian; aunt, Linda (Leier) Deyo.
Friends may call at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home on Friday, March 18, from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM and for the hour preceding the service at the church on Saturday.
Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Mike or leave condolences for his family.